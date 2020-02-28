Home

Today is the day that we will never be able to accept. You were taken from us too soon and I find it hard to forgive the higher being for this. I love you more than words could every explain. There is not a day that passes that I don't shed tears. This world is truly not the same without you. I ache for your love, laugh, hugs, talks, advice and so much more. I am trying extremely hard to keep on living for you but some days are harder than others. I know that you are in better hands now and I await the day we meet again. Keep smiling and being the wonderful queen that you are in heaven. You were truly the best mother and friend in the world and I will always thank you for that. Rest well beautiful! Love your best friend and daughter, Ky
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2020
