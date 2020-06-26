Donna Louise Calvi-Sullivan, loving wife of Mark Sullivan, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at the age of 72. Donna was born in Meriden on May 1, 1948 to Albert and Clara (Cantarini) Calvi. Donna was a graduate of Orville. H. Platt High School (1966) and Central Connecticut State University (1970). She started her career as an English teacher at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford CT, was a long-time employee of Dattco in New Britain CT, and for the last 15 years Donna was the proud owner of Silver Mill Tours in Meriden CT. Donna loved her family dearly and made friends any place she went. She loved to travel, was an avid Red Sox Fan and loved the theater. She bestowed these passions onto everybody that she loved. Above all else, Donna loved to make other people happy. Whether it was taking someone to a baseball game, on a trip to Washington DC or simply giving a birthday card, Donna never failed to give all the love she had in her heart. Donna is also survived by her stepchildren Kyle and Taylor Sullivan, grandson Julian Montanez, and her brother and sister-in-law Albert and Kathy Calvi. Donna is also survived by her many, beloved cousins. Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 E Main St, Meriden, CT. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org/ways-to-give/.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.