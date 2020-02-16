Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:30 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map

Donna L. Skidgel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna L. Skidgel Obituary
Donna L. (Davis) Skidgel, 68, of Burlington, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in St. Johnsbury, VT she lived in the Hartford area many years. She leaves her daughter and son in-law, Pamela and Jeffrey Ingraham and a sister Janet LaFlamme. She also leaves five grandchildren; Lilianna Skidgel, Scottlyn Albrycht, Noah, Cole and Ryan Ingraham. She was predeceased by her son, Scott Albert Davis, a brother, Roger Davis, and a sister, Joanne Bouchard. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, (Feb. 18) at 6:30 p.m. at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Download Now