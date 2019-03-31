Home

Donna M. Coy Obituary
Donna M. Coy, 71 of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 . She was born in Watertown, NY to Harland and Helen (Murdock) Campany. Donna enjoyed genealogy, scrapbooking and crocheting, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Norman Coy; son, Ryan Coy and daughter Crystal Lyon and her husband Christopher, four grandchildren; Joshua, Jenna, Julia and Kamilla. She also leaves two brothers, Randy and Scott Campany and a host of other relatives and friends. At the request of the family services will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019
