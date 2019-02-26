Donna M. (Ferro)Lonsdale entered into eternal rest on February 16 while visiting her brother Rocco in FL. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Anne(Kusy)Ferro. She graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1958 and then went to work for the US National Guard for 8 years. She later went to work at Aetna until her retirement. She was married to Richard Lonsdale for 51 years and they shared a wonderful life together until he was called home to the Lord in 2015. Donna is survived by her son and daughter in law Bill and Debbie Lonsdale of East Hampton CT with whom she resided. She also leaves her brother Rocco Ferro of FL. Donna will always be affectionately remembered as Gram Cracker by her grandchildren Billy Lonsdale, Loren Beck ( Cody Beck), her precious great grandson Carson Beck and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Dorothy Johnson and a brother Dominic Ferro. Donna was a member of St Patrick Church in East Hampton and attended mass regularly. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at St Patrick 47 W High St East Hampton CT. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held at a later date. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary