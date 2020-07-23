1/1
Donna M. Oman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna M. Oman, 78, of Newington, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Bismarck, ND to the late Lester and Harriett (Shipp) Bunker. In 1972, she and her husband John and their children, relocated to CT and settled in Newington. Donna worked for the REET Corp for 20 years; as well as for the Rare Reminder in several capacities while her children were growing up. Donna's strong faith in the Lord led her to be very active in her church communities. While a member of First Church of Christ in Wethersfield, she served as a Stephen Minister for two years and maintained the "Prayer Wall" on a regular basis. Donna was also a former member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Newington and there did the most in her ministries; she was part of the Vestry, a chalice bearer, newsletter editor and choir member. Her dedication and life's work to helping others are values that her family will always remember her for. She is survived by John Oman, her beloved husband of 59 years; her daughters: Deborah Nisotis and husband Mark, Christi Oman and Kara Amatore and husband David; her adored grandchildren: Alyssa, Emily, Becca, Larissa and Lindsay as well as her sisters: Margaret Rockey and husband Joe, Jean Hoff and Deloris Weber and husband Ed. Funeral services are private and under the care of the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Donna's name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/ct. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved