Donna Marie Latonie
1951 - 2020
Donna Marie Latonie, 69 of Granby, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at her home. Donna was born April 27, 1951 in Hartford, a daughter of Elizabeth (Gemme) Russo. Growing up Donna was a social butterfly, making many friends in school and all throughout her life. She was employed by Lincoln Dairy in her youth, and owned and operated Tariffville Village Spirit Shop as an adult. During her employment she enjoyed socializing with her many patrons and establishing lifelong enduring relationships with many of them. She had a great personality which showed by how many people loved her. Donna never let her medical diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis deter her passion for life or her love of friends, family and adventure. In addition to her family and many friends Donna had a love for everything Elvis, playing the slot machines at the casino and being the friendly "nice Italian lady" to her many visitors. She was always thankful for being able to visit Graceland and see Elvis perform in concert. Donna leaves behind a son, John of Granby. She will be missed by her sister Sandra Taylor and her husband Richard of Southwick, MA, brother Daniel Russo and his wife Denise of Suffield, 2 grandchildren Madison and Zachary, nephews Jared and Daniel, niece Brianna, her extended family, her caregivers and many friends. Donna will move on to help her mother "Betty", keep an eye on her niece Tracy Taylor and nephew Joel Russo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Calling hours will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Street, Granby. A service celebrating Donna's life will follow immediately at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Burial will conclude services in Elmwood Cemetery Nicholson Road East Granby, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
JUN
4
Service
12:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
