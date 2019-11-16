Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cathedral of Saint Joseph
140 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Saint Joseph
140 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map
Donna R. Shreve Obituary
Donna R. Shreve, 78, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Donald and Ruth (Bullock) Shreve. After graduating from St. Joseph High School in Oil City, Donna began working as a newspaper reporter for the Derrick. She then worked as a parish secretary at various parishes in the Diocese of Erie, PA. At the request of Archbishop Whealon, Donna relocated to Connecticut where she took a job at WJMJ radio station. She was proud to have illustrated and produced, Cornerstone: A Catholic Catechism by the Most Reverend John F. Whealon. She was a bookkeeper at several local businesses. Donna worked in the fiscal office of the Archdiocese of Hartford in Accounts Payable until her retirement. She was a communicant of the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford. Donna is survived by her brother, John Shreve of Ormond Beach, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, at 10:00am at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph, 140 Farmington Avenue, Hartford. Friends may gather at the Cathedral on Monday from 9:00am until the funeral Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock, CT. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 379 Broad Street, Windsor, CT 06095. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 16, 2019
