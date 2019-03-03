Donna Rae Wogman, 69, of Manchester, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at her home. She was born on August 16, 1949 in Manchester, one of four daughters of the late Raymond C. and Mary (Carr) Wogman. Donna was raised in Bolton, attended local schools, and was a 1967 graduate of Bolton High School. She earned an Associate's Degree from the Newbury School of Business and was employed as an analyst, working for over 30 years in several different insurance agencies in the area. She was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and a member of the church's New Day Singers. As a child, she spent many summers at Camp Calumet in New Hampshire. Donna was active with the Manchester Democratic Party, from which she received an award in 2018 for her volunteer work in Manchester – the city she was proud to call her home. She enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and doing yoga at the Manchester Senior Center. Donna was active with the Creative Living Community of Connecticut, which strives to create a shared, inclusive living experience for individuals with and without developmental disabilities in a collaborative, supportive farm community. Donna pursued every avenue, including holistic medicine, to battle her cancer, far surpassing expectations for her survival. Donna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Amy Wogman of Baltimore, MD; her two sisters and brother-in-law, Carolyn Wogman of Manchester with whom she made her home, and Beth and Tom Cafro of Columbia; her two nieces, Nichole and Michelle; her nephew Ryan; and her three grand-pups, Wembley, Toby, and Samwise. In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her sister Judy Gaulin. Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 60 Church St. in Manchester on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 am. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Creative Living Community of Connecticut, 60 Church St. Manchester, CT 06040. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary