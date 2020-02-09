Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect St.
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect St.
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Spada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Agnes Spada


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora Agnes Spada Obituary
Dora Agnes Harris Spada, beloved wife of the late Samuel Spada, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 in West Hartford. Dora was the second of 12 children born to Walter and Margaret (Conley) Harris and was born on January 23, 1929 in Springfield, Il. Dora relocated to Waterbury, CT where she met Sam, the love of her life. Sam and Dora lived in Torrington and Litchfield before settling in Wethersfield in 1964. Dora assisted Sam for many years in his accounting practice and later worked at the CT State Employees Credit Union. Family was everything to Dora, she loved to indulge them with her famous chocolate cakes and cheesecakes. Dora loved the UConn Women's Basketball and was an avid bowler. She leaves behind her loving sons Terry Spada of West Hartford and Tony (Carolyn) Spada of Wimauma, FL, her four granddaughters Kristy, Brielle, Lorna, and Lilly-Anne Spada and two great-granddaughters Aria and Kayleigh; sisters Margaret (Thomas) Taylor and Rose (Todd) Monaghan; brothers William Harris and James (Adeline) Harris, and a sister in law Delores Harris. She was predeceased by a son Joseph Spada, two sisters Gladys Gaudiosi and Hazel Mecier, and brothers Thomas, Joseph, Charles, David and Walter Harris. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, (Feb. 12), at Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield CT at 11:00 am, with Visitation at the church for one hour prior to the mass. Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, West Hartford is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Download Now