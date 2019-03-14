Dorance "Dody" Fitzsimonds, 76, of Windsor, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital. He was born in Hartford on November 7, 1942, son of the late Luther William Fitzsimonds and Magdalen (Noreika) Fitzsimonds. Dody graduated from Windsor High School and retired after a successful career in sales.Dody leaves his wife of 52 years, Irene (Olihan) Fitzsimonds; three sons, Patrick and his wife Reiko of Woodbridge, Jonathan and his wife, Meg, of West Hartford, and Sonny (Dorance, Jr.) of Brooklyn, NY; a brother, Brian and his wife Mary Ellen of Suffield; seven grandchildren, Colin, Sonoe, Matthew, Sophia, Meghan, Penelope Jane, and Adeline, as well as eight nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and grand-nephews, 1 great-great-niece and 2 great-great-nephews as well as many extended family members, all of whom held a special place in his heart and he in theirs.Dody was an avid outdoorsman and athlete having played multiple sports at WHS. He continued to pursue his love of baseball with his sons, coaching and umpiring within Little League Baseball for over a decade, sharing his love and knowledge of the game with the larger Windsor community. Dody was overjoyed to see his beloved Boston Red Sox win their first World Series of his lifetime in 2004.Dody had a passion for hunting and fishing since childhood that he shared with his older brother, Brian. For a time, he held the (unofficial) record for the largest deer ever taken in the state of CT. He continued to hunt and fish with his sons and grandchildren until the end of his life. Dody was a voracious reader of spy novels and a lover of movie westerns.His family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Union Street Tavern, 20 Union Street, Windsor. A memorial service celebrating Dody's life will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 11 a.m. at First Church in Windsor, 107 Palisado Ave., Windsor with burial following in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary