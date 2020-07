Doreen E Harper, 60 of East Hartford, CT was called to eternal rest on July 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband Alex Harper, her children Jamil and Jamaree Harper,granddaughter Peyton and daughter in law Nikia Newkirk. The funeral service will be held at 10AM on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the Family Worship Center, 650 Blue Hills Ave, Hartford, CT 06112. Viewing will be from 9-10 AM prior to the service. For flower donations please visit allfaithmemorial.com