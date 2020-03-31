|
Doreen Fazzino, 94, of Portland, wife of the late Salvatore J. Fazzino, died Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Portland Care and Rehab. She was born in Australia, daughter of Thomas and Gladys Blaney. Doreen is survived by her son, Paul Fazzino of Portland, daughter, Constance Perkins and her husband Dan of Killingworth, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore, son, David Fazzino, daughter, Annette Vigneri, and brother, Cyril Blaney. Due to the Coronavirus funeral service were privately held. Those who wish may send memorial donations to MARC, 124 Washington Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020