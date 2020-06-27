Doreth (Dolly) Wiggins, 88, formerly of Colchester, CT passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Stuart, FL. She was born June 24, 1932 in Jamaica. Doreth was the daughter of the late Ena J. Davis. She is survived by her brother, Winston Sorrell, and children: Richard Green, Maxine Georgiou, Marcia Dwyer, Sharon Thomas, Susan Wiggins, Brian Wiggins, and their children. Dolly is also preceded in death by her son Neil Dwyer, and sisters Carmen Thomas, Jacinta Davis and Auvita McKenzie. Memorial service will be held in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. susanwiggins225@gmail.com



