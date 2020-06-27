Doreth Wiggins
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doreth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doreth (Dolly) Wiggins, 88, formerly of Colchester, CT passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Stuart, FL. She was born June 24, 1932 in Jamaica. Doreth was the daughter of the late Ena J. Davis. She is survived by her brother, Winston Sorrell, and children: Richard Green, Maxine Georgiou, Marcia Dwyer, Sharon Thomas, Susan Wiggins, Brian Wiggins, and their children. Dolly is also preceded in death by her son Neil Dwyer, and sisters Carmen Thomas, Jacinta Davis and Auvita McKenzie. Memorial service will be held in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. susanwiggins225@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved