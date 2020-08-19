ENFIELD – Doris A. (Dargis) Cavanaugh, 84, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Maurice and Jean (McKechnie) Dargis, she lived in Enfield for over forty years and a was a 1953 graduate of Hartford Public High School. Doris worked as a clerk for an import and export company for many years prior to her stroke. She retired shortly after. She loved to color and do art work, play computer games and was a nature enthusiast, enjoying birdwatching. She enjoyed UCONN basketball & watching golf. She had been a communicant of St. Bernard's Church. Her husband, John P. Cavanaugh, Jr. died in 2009. She leaves two sons, Mark A. Cavanaugh, Jeffrey M. Cavanaugh and his wife Susan, a daughter, Laurie A. Cavanaugh all of Enfield, a brother and his wife, Raymond and Antoinnette Dargis of Ohio, four grandchildren, Jeffrey Cavanaugh, Jr., Matthew Cavanaugh, Coady Cavanaugh, Jackie Guzie and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Guzie. Calling hours are Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 12 – 2pm at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road. Masks and social distancing will be required. There is no funeral service and the burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com