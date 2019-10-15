Home

Doris Amanda Williams Obituary
Doris Amanda Williams "Granny", 95, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born in Belfield, St. Mary, Jamaica on September 20, 1924 to the late David Williams and Susan Morris. Doris leaves to cherish her memory, son, Donald Taylor (Arlene) of Long Island, NY; daughters, Vera Peart (Royston) and Anna Scott; seventeen grandchildren, forty-one great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, her church family and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her loving parents, Doris is also predeceased by four brothers, one sister and two grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 with a celebration of life beginning at 6:00PM at Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
