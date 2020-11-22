Doris B. Kutyla, 95, of Wethersfield passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Doris is survived by her beloved daughter, Janice Ayers, her other "daughter" Nancy Grisevich; her best friend, Jan Skiff; and her daughter-in-law, Maryann Kutyla. Doris leaves behind five loving grandchildren that she adored, Brian Ayers (Julie), Caryn Kupferschmid (Ryan), Sara Reissig (Rob), Alissa Spak (Dave), and Jonn Kutyla (Shawna). In addition, she leaves 11 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Patti and Leisha for all of their compassion and care. Doris was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward; and her sons, Richard and David Kutyla. After Doris and Ed were married, they moved to Wethersfield where they built their home in 1954. Both spent their life there until the time of their passing. Doris was a stay at home mom, but returned to work as an Occupational Therapist at CT Valley Hospital. After her retirement, she traveled with Ed to many destinations with family and friends. The annual Cape Cod vacation with family was always special. Although confined to a wheelchair the past two years, she continued to enjoy life. COVID had restricted her visitors this past summer, but the immediate "family" congregated poolside all the time where she spent numerous hours watching the little ones swim with a big smile on her face. Doris was a parishioner of Incarnation for over 50 years, where she started singing in the choir when mass was held at the Webb School until the church was built. The choir was her second family, and she was still singing the midnight mass right up until the time she couldn't make the stairs any longer. In her later years, we made sure that she watched the 10AM mass on TV every day. In her final days, she participated in prayers, and then just listened until her passing. We take comfort knowing that she is finally at peace. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In memory of Doris, we ask that you hug an elderly person, be their advocate for care, and let them know that they are not alone. It matters. Please share online condolences, memories, or photos at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com