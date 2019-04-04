Doris (Gianninoto) Brown, 79, of Rocky Hill, passed away on March 31, 2019. Beloved wife to Donald R brown, the best husband anyone woman could ever hope for. Doris was born in Hartford, CT on January 1940 to the late Joseph and Doris Gianninoto. She was a graduate of Weaver High School. In testimony to the loving friend that she was, Doris still got together with her weaver high girls, right up until the end. Doris raised her children in West Hartford and moved to Rocky Hill after she married Donald. She enjoyed a wonderful career as an Optician at Westend Eye Care. Doris is survived by her loving husband Donald Brown, her daughter Tami Morneault and her husband Eugene, Son Todd August Schoen & his partner Kevin Rourke, grandson (son) Marcel Schoen & wife Stacy, her sister Gertrude (Trudy) Therian & husband Aruthur, her brother Joseph Gianoto & wife Rosemary, she also leaves behind her two granddaughters Nicole Shepherd and her husband Kyle and granddaughter Kelly Cahill and her husband Christopher as well as seven great-grandchildren. Doris was predeceased by her daughter, Lorii Ann Baldwin, & her grandson Joey John Schoen. Doris was one in 1 million… She was very instrumental in the upbringing of her grandchildren, she was the hardest worker you ever met! Doris was kind to everyone, from her neighbors coworkers and the homeless, she always brought out the best in everyone and did her best to help everyone. No matter what the event was, birthday, anniversary, sympathy… The first card you would ever get in the mail was from Doris, her signature was the first Christmas card anyone would ever receive! She will be missed dearly, we will all be reminded how much we miss her when we no longer get that card in the mail. Family and friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN, 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill on Saturday, April 6th from 9-11am with a service at 1130am. burial will be private. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary