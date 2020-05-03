Doris C. Bedford
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris C. Bedford ("Dee"), 96, passed away on April 29, 2020 in Hartford, CT, just days after the passing of her husband John. Born in Waterbury in 1923 to Italian immigrants Guiseppe and Lucia (Palladino) Calabro, she was a lifelong Connecticut resident. She graduated from Weaver High in 1941, and worked at The Travelers in Hartford and Chandler Evans in West Hartford for many years. She was happily married to John Bedford, and they were inseparable for 72 years. Dee loved dancing, and did so every chance she got, including with the Rip Snorters square dance club. They spent summers camping at the Witch Meadow Campground in Salem CT. Dressed with John as elves, they handed out Christmas gifts for two generations of movie goers at the Elm Theatre in Elmwood. Thursday was family night at Dee and John's, a weekly event all looked forward to right up to the end. Dee is survived by sister Irene Fabian, of Texas, and her children; Diane and husband Bill Allen of Newington CT, Laurie and husband Charlie Beach of Lake Alfred FL, John Bedford II of Southington CT, Gary Bedford and wife Vanessa of Newington, eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by siblings Adeline, Gladys, Mary, Tina, and Tony, and grandson Ryan. To keep our family and the community safe, we will have a celebration at a later date. Arrangements are being made by the Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, CT. The family thanks the caregivers at Atrium in Rocky Hill and Hartford Healthcare Hospice who were true angels for their care of mom. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, New York, NY, or the VFW Foundation, Kansas City, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved