Doris C. Bedford ("Dee"), 96, passed away on April 29, 2020 in Hartford, CT, just days after the passing of her husband John. Born in Waterbury in 1923 to Italian immigrants Guiseppe and Lucia (Palladino) Calabro, she was a lifelong Connecticut resident. She graduated from Weaver High in 1941, and worked at The Travelers in Hartford and Chandler Evans in West Hartford for many years. She was happily married to John Bedford, and they were inseparable for 72 years. Dee loved dancing, and did so every chance she got, including with the Rip Snorters square dance club. They spent summers camping at the Witch Meadow Campground in Salem CT. Dressed with John as elves, they handed out Christmas gifts for two generations of movie goers at the Elm Theatre in Elmwood. Thursday was family night at Dee and John's, a weekly event all looked forward to right up to the end. Dee is survived by sister Irene Fabian, of Texas, and her children; Diane and husband Bill Allen of Newington CT, Laurie and husband Charlie Beach of Lake Alfred FL, John Bedford II of Southington CT, Gary Bedford and wife Vanessa of Newington, eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by siblings Adeline, Gladys, Mary, Tina, and Tony, and grandson Ryan. To keep our family and the community safe, we will have a celebration at a later date. Arrangements are being made by the Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, CT. The family thanks the caregivers at Atrium in Rocky Hill and Hartford Healthcare Hospice who were true angels for their care of mom. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, New York, NY, or the VFW Foundation, Kansas City, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store