It is with deep sadness that we regret the passing of Doris C. Bullock, beloved wife to the late Gerald D. Bullock. She was born in Suburban Philadelphia to the late Raymond J. and Katherine Costigan. Doris attended Holy Child Country Day School before moving with her parents to West Hartford, CT. She attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and later graduated from Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She was a deeply committed Catholic and a founding member of the Church of St. Timothy where she served on the board of the Women's Club for many years. "Dorie" was lifetime member of the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary and served as President of the Connecticut Chapter of Marymount College. Dorie was admired for her sense of style and was always impeccably dressed. She thoroughly enjoyed talking on the phone for hours, compulsive shopping for a great bargain and socializing with friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed many adventurous trips with "Gerry" over their 36 years together. Most of all, she adored spending time with the ones she loved with whom her contagious laugh will never be forgotten. She leaves behind her two children from her first marriage to Charles J. Dillon, Deirdre Armon and fiancé Mark Simiola, Jay Dillon and wife Vyera. Her stepchildren, Jill McAllister and husband Bill, Cliff Bullock and wife Nancy, Brenda Gothers and husband Dave. She also leaves her precious grandchildren Andrea, Jason, Kaley, Alexis, Matt, David, Amie, Amanda, Billy, Michelle and Sarah. As well as five great grandchildren, Jared, Kaeden, Aubrey, Sadie and Harper. Services will be private for immediate family and a memorial service to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com