1/1
Doris C. Bullock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we regret the passing of Doris C. Bullock, beloved wife to the late Gerald D. Bullock. She was born in Suburban Philadelphia to the late Raymond J. and Katherine Costigan. Doris attended Holy Child Country Day School before moving with her parents to West Hartford, CT. She attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and later graduated from Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She was a deeply committed Catholic and a founding member of the Church of St. Timothy where she served on the board of the Women's Club for many years. "Dorie" was lifetime member of the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary and served as President of the Connecticut Chapter of Marymount College. Dorie was admired for her sense of style and was always impeccably dressed. She thoroughly enjoyed talking on the phone for hours, compulsive shopping for a great bargain and socializing with friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed many adventurous trips with "Gerry" over their 36 years together. Most of all, she adored spending time with the ones she loved with whom her contagious laugh will never be forgotten. She leaves behind her two children from her first marriage to Charles J. Dillon, Deirdre Armon and fiancé Mark Simiola, Jay Dillon and wife Vyera. Her stepchildren, Jill McAllister and husband Bill, Cliff Bullock and wife Nancy, Brenda Gothers and husband Dave. She also leaves her precious grandchildren Andrea, Jason, Kaley, Alexis, Matt, David, Amie, Amanda, Billy, Michelle and Sarah. As well as five great grandchildren, Jared, Kaeden, Aubrey, Sadie and Harper. Services will be private for immediate family and a memorial service to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved