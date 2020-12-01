1/1
Doris C. Hanigan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris C. Hanigan, 84, of Unionville, widow of Charles E. "Charlie" Hanigan passed away peacefully at her home Thanksgiving Day November 26. Born in Hartford, September 12, 1936, daughter of the late Henry and Helena (Weidig) McMahon, Doris resided in the borough all her life. Prior to retiring she was a well-known school bus driver in the Farmington, Avon area for many, many years. She is survived by her son John Hanigan and his wife MaryBeth and their daughter Tess all of Unionville, and her daughter Maureen and her husband Steven Bauer also of Unionville. Doris was recently predeceased by her son Charles "Chuck" Hanigan. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 am in the family plot at St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris's name to Malta House of Care Foundation, 19 Woodland Street, Suite 21, Hartford, CT 06105 or Tunxis Hose Company No. 1, P.O. Box 215, Unionville, CT 06085. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved