Doris C. Hanigan, 84, of Unionville, widow of Charles E. "Charlie" Hanigan passed away peacefully at her home Thanksgiving Day November 26. Born in Hartford, September 12, 1936, daughter of the late Henry and Helena (Weidig) McMahon, Doris resided in the borough all her life. Prior to retiring she was a well-known school bus driver in the Farmington, Avon area for many, many years. She is survived by her son John Hanigan and his wife MaryBeth and their daughter Tess all of Unionville, and her daughter Maureen and her husband Steven Bauer also of Unionville. Doris was recently predeceased by her son Charles "Chuck" Hanigan. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 am in the family plot at St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris's name to Malta House of Care Foundation, 19 Woodland Street, Suite 21, Hartford, CT 06105 or Tunxis Hose Company No. 1, P.O. Box 215, Unionville, CT 06085. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.