Doris C. Javier
Doris Carolina (DeLeon-Rodriguez) Javier, 63, of Rocky Hill, beloved best friend and wife for over a span of 44 years, of Felix Javier-Cabrera, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020. Doris was a loving mother to Alexis and Natalie Javier; loving sister to Stacy, Lenny, Sandra, Estelita, and Domingo; as well as a loving aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 4-7 p.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 30, 10 a.m., at the Lodge. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lodge Community Chapel
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
the Lodge
October 27, 2020
It was such a shock to hear Doris had passed. She was a dear friend at Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church. She always talked to everyone after church and her daughter and son are wonderful. Natalie babysat our son years ago and we talked about life, work and walking the Christian life with each other. She will be dearly missed by so many lives that she touched.
Edward and Darlene Richards
Friend
