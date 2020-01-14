Home

Doris Carmella (Leone) Chabot passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020. Doris was the widow of Maurice Chabot who passed away in 1994. Doris was born in New Britain to the late Paul and Pauline (Gionfriddo) Leone. She attended local schools and graduated from New Britain Senior High School, class of 1941. Friends and family may call at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain, from 9-10AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, 195 S. Main St., New Britain at 10AM, burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph's Church. For online condolences and her full obituary, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 14, 2020
