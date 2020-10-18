1/1
Doris Cheney
1923 - 2020
Saturday, October 10, 2020, around midnight, the angels lined the streets of Heaven and ushered Doris B. Cheney to her Heavenly Father. Doris was born in Hartford on December 29, 1923, daughter of the late Homer C. and Harriet (Gernreich) Bronson. She was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1941. Doris worked as a transcriptionist at The Travelers Insurance Company for 15 years before leaving to care for her family which was the central focus of her life. During her retirement, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and took great joy in teaching English as a second language to adults in the Hartford area. An avid gardener, Doris lovingly cared for the many flowers and plants around her home and memorized the Latin names of each one which she proudly demonstrated to her family and friends. Doris was an active member of Trinity Church in Windsor for many years where she served on many groups and committees within the life of the church. Most of all, Doris will be remembered for the selfless love that she had for her family. She always put their needs before her own and always looked forward to being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She leaves two children, Frederick Cheney and his wife Joy of Greenland, NH and Marilyn Siwy and her husband David of South Windsor; five grandchildren, Jill Bazzano and her husband Aldo of West Hartford, Guy Cheney and his wife Natalia of Durham, NH, Ted Kowaleski and his wife Laura of South Windsor, Meggin Hardy and her husband Jeremy of Pasadena, CA, and Allison Watson and her husband Ryan of Japan; 14 great-grandchildren, Lindsay Whalen and her husband Matt, Abby Whalen, Michael Burkel, Carlin Hardy, Oriana Cheney, Isabella Hardy, Juliet Hardy, Dalva Corona, Teah Hardy, Adelyn Watson, Reagan Watson, Brielle Watson, Ethan Kowaleski, and Jacob Kowaleski; a nephew, Robert Bronson of Bristol; and two nieces, Linda Nightingale of Tariffville and Carol Bronson of Bristol. Besides her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Russell Cheney; a brother, Robert Bronson; and a sister, Alice Hallowell. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church, 180 Park Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the graveside service after October 24th, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
