Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damien of Molokia Parish, St. Gabriel Church
Windsor, CT
Doris D. Tanguay


1928 - 2019
Doris D. Tanguay Obituary
It's with great love and cherished memories that we celebrate the life of Doris D Tanguay, 91 of Enfield Connecticut who passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford Connecticut on May 12, 1928 to the late Napoleon & Rose (Nadeau) Deschamps of Windsor Connecticut. She is survived by her beloved daughters Carol Tanguay and Diane Tanguay both of South Windsor Connecticut; grandsons Matthew Dowd and Sean Dowd and his spouse, Brian Oland; two great grandchildren Nicholas & Piper Dowd; son-in-law Craig Maselek Sr., nieces and nephews including Glen Garrity, Sr., Denise Spies, Gregory Deschamps, Denise Berube who were all very dear to her heart, caretaker and dear friend Janet Emmanuel. Her beloved dog and furry companion Sandee. Her greatest joys of life were family and family gatherings, gardening, walking along the beach collecting shells, giving and receiving warm hugs. Doris retired after 25 years of employment as manager from Harper Buffing Machine Company and Mechanical Finishing in East Hartford Connecticut. And then worked at Kohl's Department Store in Enfield until she was 84 when she then decided to retire. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 21 years Wayne Tanguay and brothers Roland & Walter Deschamps. Her family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Family and friends may gather Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM at St. Damien of Molokia Parish, St. Gabriel Church, Windsor. Burial will be in Wapping Cemetery, South Windsor. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the FCS Foundation for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (livingwithfcs.org). To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2019
