Doris (Moffa) DePercio passed away March 29, 2020 peacefully holding her youngest sons' hand. She was born January 3, 1937 in Astoria, Queens to Georgiana Moffa and Pasquale Moffa. She grew up very proud of her New York and Italian American heritage. She is survived by her three brothers: Louis, Robert and Frederick Moffa. Doris has been as resident of Connecticut for over 60 years. She mainly resided in Wethersfield and Rocky Hill neighborhoods. During her time in Wethersfield she met many friends in the Juniors Women's Club who also shared a heritage with New York. This solidified their friendships for years. Doris enjoyed bowling, dancing, old movies, and spending time with her family. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Her spirited personality shone through every conversation she had. Even with complete strangers in the grocery store, restaurants and beyond. Doris could ignite the room with laughter and joy with her energetic passion for everyday life. This was the perfect personality to raise her four children: Frank Bonisch, Brenda Sawyers (pre-deceased), Warren Bonisch, and Deborah Valentine, and eventually fueled her career in the travel industry as an agent after the children grew up. During her time in Rocky Hill she would host Sunday dinners every week for her family with a kitchen table overflowing with homemade sauce, pasta and more. Her late husband, Robert DePercio, brought out the best in her. They both felt that family was everything and spent all their spare time making the most out of family get-togethers and celebrations. Her family's fondest memories are of crowding around that kitchen table for hours. Her tradition of Sunday dinner has carried on to this day as she taught her family how to make the perfect sauce. In her retirement she would pass her time at Mohegan Sun Casino, dancing at Casa Mia, and lunch dates at Wood N Tap or Bill's for her favorite soft-shell crab. A private burial will be performed for immediate family only. We hope to celebrate Doris' life with all her friends and family in the coming months with a formal church service.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020