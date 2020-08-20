Doris Elaine (Reed) Dyson 78 of Manchester, beloved wife of 29years to Wallace H. Dyson entered into eternal rest on Saturday Aug. 15, 2020 at home with family by her side. Doris was born in Scranton, PA on June 2, 1942 daughter of the late Joseph Reed and Ruth (Searfoss) Reed of Scranton, PA. Doris graduated from Technical High School in Scranton, Class of 1960, and after relocating to Connecticut she graduated from Hartford Hospital Nursing School and went on to a successful career as a licensed practical nurse at Hartford Hospital beginning in 1979 and later at The Village at Buckland Court, South Windsor until her retirement in 2008. Doris loved Maine and spent vacations there most of her life, camping for many of them. Doris enjoyed needle-point and framing her work, she was an avid reader and loved all dogs, but her final constant companion Lexi a yellow Labrador became the love of her life, and losing her to cancer on July 20, 2020 was the absolute heartbreak for Doris. She is survived by two sisters Marian Burridge and her husband James of Ignacio, CO & Ellen Bresser and her husband Arnie of Scranton, PA: her son Scott D. Thompson and his wife Teresa of Manchester & her daughter Susan E. Cook and her husband Michael of Stow, MA: three granddaughters Kayla Thompson of West Hartford, Cierra Cook of Stow, MA & Erica Thompson of Manchester. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday Aug. 22nd from 3-5pm at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Services will be private. Remembering Doris, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com