Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
15 Maplewood Ave.
East Hartford, CT
Doris Farrington


1964 - 2019
Doris Farrington Obituary
Doris Farrington, 55, wife of Michael Farrington, since Feb. 11, 1983, of East Hartford passed away unexpectedly on Dec 5th 2019, at Hartford Hospital with family by her side. Doris was born July 21, 1964 in Hartford to the late Eduvijes (Miguel) and Esther Vargas. Doris was a lifelong resident of Hartford. She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt and grandmother who cherished time spent with family. A light hearted woman, she had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. In addition to her husband, Michael, she is survived and will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Jessica Farrington of Manchester, Stephanie Farrington of Hartford and Melissa Farrington of East Hartford. As well as her siblings, Miguel Vargas and his wife Liliana of Hartford, Edwin Vargas of Hartford, Irene Robinson and her husband Kenneth of Hartford, and Marisol Vargas of Hartford. Her three grandchildren who were the center of her universe, Jonathan Dawson, Tiana Dawson, and Jazziel Jackson. Her many nieces and nephews, Joshua, Brittany, Yolanda, Kenneth Jr, Edwin Jr, Breanna, Nicole, Austin, Izabella, etc. had a special place in her heart. Friends and family are welcome to gather Monday December 16th, at 9am, at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford. Visitation will be Sunday December 15th from 3pm-6pm at Newkirk and Whitney funeral home. To leave an online condolence or visit Doris's online tribute, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 13, 2019
