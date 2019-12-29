Home

Doris G. Reed

Doris G. Reed Obituary
Doris G. Reed, 86, formerly of Enfield, widow of Douglas Reed (2003), passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow. Born in Rumford, ME, Doris was the daughter of the late Howard and Ella (Ladd) Glover. She was formerly employed as a secretary at Hazardville Memorial School for the Enfield Public Schools retiring after many years with the district. Doris enjoyed knitting and crafts in her free time. She is survived by a daughter Dale Bihlmeyer and her husband Robert of Enfield, three sisters, Barbara Meisner and her husband Orville of Mexico, ME, Joy Hall and her husband Herschel of Ashburnham, MA, Nancy Brooks and her husband Matt of Phippsburg, ME, and several nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Services and burial are private. Memorial donations may be made to the ., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave online condolences please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
