Doris H. McKinley

Doris H. McKinley Obituary
Doris H. McKinley, 97, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late William McKinley, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born February 19, 1923 in Meriden, CT, she was the daughter of the late William and Jane (Hill) Hazlett. She graduated in 1945 from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, NY, retiring from Hartford Hospital after a long career in nursing. She is survived by her three children, William McKinley and his wife Anna of Mt. Prospect, IL, Sharon McKinley of West Hartford, and Gail Jenkins and her husband Allen of Ellington; and her four grandchildren, Sarah Roth and her husband Chad of Dallas, TX, Lauren Burt of West Hartford, Mark Jenkins of Vernon and Eric Jenkins of Ellington. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
