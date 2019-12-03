Hartford Courant Obituaries
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
470 Elm St
Windsor Locks, CT
Doris H. Morgan


1932 - 2019
Doris H. Morgan, 87, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Donald W. Morgan, Sr. passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born January 26, 1932 in Suffield, daughter of the late Clarence and Grace Van Allen, Doris had lived in Suffield all her life. She and her husband Donald worked the family farm for many years. She had attended Calvary Baptist Church, Windsor Locks for over 30 years. She was active with the Suffield Senior Center where you could find her playing bingo with her friends. She loved to stay busy doing puzzles. She was also an avid fan of both the UCONN men's and women's basketball as well as the New York Yankees. She is survived by her children, Bruce Morgan and his wife, Lisa of Avon, Edwin Morgan and his spouse, Kerry Symes of Dallas, TX, Donald W. Morgan, Jr of Suffield, Donnette Towns of Raleigh, NC; a grandson, Michael Towns of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Betty Arnold of Suffield; son-in-law, Lowell Alexander of Worcester, MA and a special nephew Mark Stewart. She was predeceased by a daughter, Katherine D. Alexander; a sister, Rosetta Stewart. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 470 Elm St., Windsor Locks. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or to Suffield Senior Center, 145 Bridge St., Suffield, CT 06078. To leave on-line condolences, please visit www.carmonfunralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
