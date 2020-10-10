Doris J. Williams age 75, passed away October 5, 2020 with her family by her side in New Haven, CT. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Ms. Williams was born in Geiger, Alabama to Robert Williams and Fannie Mae Williams who preceded her death. She leaves to cherish her memory by her brothers Walter C. Williams, Sr. (Carolyn Williams) of East St. Louis, IL, Bill Williams of Chicago, IL; two sons, Ronnie Williams, Sr. (Lori Williams) of Hamden, CT, Gary Williams (Terrae Williams) of Hartford, CT, 5 grandchildren, Theresa Williams, Ronnie Williams, Jr., Turner Williams, Charisse Williams, Marcellus Williams and one great-grandchild Trae'von Harris and a host of nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her two sisters Beatrice Hawthorne, Georgia Peebles. For online condolences the family can be contacted at Allfaithmemorial.com