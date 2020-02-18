Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Wake
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Doris Jackson-Byrd


1957 - 2020
Doris Jackson-Byrd Obituary
Doris Annette Jackson-Byrd departed this life on February 9, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1957 in Goldsboro, North Carolina to the late Robert Swift and Annie Jackson. A wake will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. A visitation will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM followed by a celebration of life at 12:00PM. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 18, 2020
