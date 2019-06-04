Doris Kimball, 91, of Niantic and formerly Simsbury, CT and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully at her home on May 25, 2019. Doris was born on July 8, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Irene (Hoblin) and Rodmund Rockwell. She spent her first 14 years in Brooklyn and then moved to Crestwood, NY, where she attended and graduated from Roosevelt High School and later the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City. She loved the city and was happy with her first job as a secretary and then as an assistant buyer for Frederick Atkins. She was married to David Kimball Sr. in October of 1950 and left her job in 1953 to devote her energies to raising their family. Doris was active in many sports. She loved swimming, biking and downhill skiing as well as tennis and golf. She was an accomplished seamstress and also spent many hours knitting and crocheting. She loved to entertain, play cards with friends, and spend time reading quietly. Traveling was a great joy to her and she created scrap books of her various trips with her husband. Another joy was attending Broadway shows – a love that she shared and passed on to her children and grandchildren. Doris believed strongly in the importance of friendship. She was friendly and outgoing throughout her life. She kept her friends close over many decades by communicating with cards, letters, phone calls and regular social gatherings. If a friend or family member was ever in need of help - she would not hesitate to give of herself. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, David Kimball Sr. She is survived by her five children, David Kimball Jr. and his wife Margaret, Deborah Kimball, Karen (Kimball) Hyland and her husband Michael, Richard Kimball and Elizabeth (Kimball) Wilson and her husband Michael. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, David Kimball III, Sydney (Kimball) Montanez and her husband Manny, Michael, Katherine and Daniel Hyland and Alexander and Alyson Wilson, as well as her great grandchild, Julian Montanez. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic is in charge of the arrangements. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday June 11, 2019. A celebration of life memorial will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday June, 12, 2019. The memorial will start at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. The memorial will include a time for friends and guests to share a special memory of Doris. In Lieu of flowers, and to honor Doris' example of friendship, please take a moment to connect with a friend or neighbor, or strike up a conversation with a stranger and share a smile. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary