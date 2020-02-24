Home

Doris L. Hadvab

Doris L. Hadvab Obituary
Doris L. (Eliason) Hadvab, 91, formerly of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Pilgrim Manor in Cromwell. She was the widow of Michael Hadvab. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Alice (Anderson) Eliason. Doris was a New Britain resident most of her life and was formerly employed at Emhart Industries. Surviving are a daughter, Sandie Pastuszak and her husband Stan of East Harwich, MA; a son, Michael N. Hadvab and his wife Beth of Cromwell; four grandchildren, Scott Pastuszak and his wife Sarah, Brian Pastuszak and his wife Erin, Melissa Hadvab, and Bethany Hadvab; and three great-grandchildren, Lili, Cole, and Sylvia. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2020
