Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha's Church
214 Brainard Road
Enfield, CT
Doris M. Niner

Doris M. Niner Obituary
Doris M. (Panni) Niner, beloved wife of James E. Niner, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Doris was born in Clinton MA, daughter of the late Elvio and Frances (Bevilacqua) Panni and was a 1952 graduate of Clinton High School. Doris last worked at the former Twisting Grapevine Gift Shop in Somers CT. Doris and Jim were married for 63 years and lived in Enfield CT since 1958. Doris was a history enthusiast, avid reader and Hartford Whaler hockey fan who loved traveling, cooking, decorating and casino trips but above all else, loved spending time with family and friends. Doris was devoted to her husband and children and in addition to the love of her life, Jim, leaves behind her four cherished daughters, Deborah and her husband, Howard Rae; Karen Distazio; Patricia and her husband, Gregg Piepul, all of Enfield; Donna and her husband Rocky King of Cumming GA; a son-in-law Albert Distazio of Enfield; nine treasured grandchildren, five adored great-grandchildren, along with many dear aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Doris was predeceased by her only sibling, Edmund Panni of Brewster MA. Relatives and friends may gather on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield CT from 4 pm to 7 pm. The funeral will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9 am from the funeral home and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha's Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield CT at 10 a.m. The burial will be in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery Enfield CT. Memorial donations in Doris' memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard S, #4b, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online condolence message or for more information visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 27, 2019
