Doris M. Payer, 93, of Glastonbury, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Glastonbury Health Care Center. She was born in Lowell, MA on January 13, 1927, to the late Arthur and Ida (Normandin) Payer. Doris worked as a Head Hostess for Pratt & Whitney in the executive dining room. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, but most of all spending time with her family. Doris is survived by Daughter, Laurie Sparveri, two sons, Joseph Sparveri and Ralph Sparveri; five grandchildren, Jennifer Sparveri-Velocci and her husband Daniel, Melissa Sparveri-Schrenker and her husband Brandon, Joseph Sparveri, Sean Sparveri, and Danielle Wand and her husband Donnie; four great-grandchildren, Lucas, Julian, Lucy, and Avianna; a brother, Wilfred R. Payer, a sister, Lillian P. Wollschlager, and several nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Doris's memory may be made to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.