Doris Mary Jane Tremblay
1931 - 2020
West Hartford – Doris Mary Jane (Dot) Tremblay, 89, died peacefully at Brookdale West Hartford on August 17, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1931 in Bedford, Massachusetts to Joseph Theodore Gauvin and Clara Paquette Gauvin. Doris grew up in Lowell, Massachusetts where she met the love of her life, Tom. After marrying in 1950 they settled in East Hartford Ct. in 1956, where they raised their 3 sons. In 1992, Doris relocated to the family home in Winthrop, Maine. She loved to travel, Martini's and especially entertaining all the many family and friends that would all call Maine their second home. She was called Meme, regardless of age or who you were. Doris was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Doris is survived by son Thomas W. Tremblay Jr and his wife Barbara of Wheat Ridge Colorado, Gene E. Tremblay and his wife Luci of Winthrop Maine and Glynn P. Tremblay Sr. and partner Sarah Ruwe of Boca Raton, Florida. Nine grandchildren, Nicole Tremblay and partner Sean Potter of Ledyard, CT Justin Tremblay and his wife Allison of Canton, CT, Danielle Chaves and partner Lyle Evans of Hebron, CT, Glynn P. Tremblay Jr and wife Lindsey of Tolland, CT, Leyna Erickson and her husband Michael of Windsor Locks, CT, Pamela Palmisano and her husband CJ of Tolland, CT Matthew Tremblay and his wife Amanda of Clover, SC, Heather Thibodeau and her husband Nate of Wake Forest NC, Michael Bosson and his wife Taryn of Golden Colorado. And many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, sisters and husband. We also would like to thank the staff of Brookdale West Hartford, and especially those heroes on Clare Bridge, for their kindness and attention over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to make donations may do so in Doris's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation at alz.org. Per Doris's request there will be no service.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
