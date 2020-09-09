Doris May (Rogers) O'Brien, 95, of Middletown, wife of the late John "Jack" C. O'Brien former Director of Public Works in Middletown, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Village at South Farms. She was born in Coventry, the daughter of the late Philip I. and Mable (Spencer) Rogers. Doris was a teacher and started Little People's House, Inc. a Montessori Day School in the Wesleyan Hills section of Middletown, which was a premier school for early education and one of the first Montessori schools in Connecticut. She owned and operated the school from 1968 – 2003 which was near full capacity for over 35 years until retiring at the age of 78. She was a spectacular wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Always giving her time and sharing her wisdom. At LPH, she found her niche, influencing young minds to their full potential and integrating behaviorally challenged and disabled children into the school, ensuring they received a great early education. She always made sure the birdfeeder was full and liked to watch the birds enjoy it, especially the red cardinals. She also made the best spaghetti sauce and curly noodles ever! She is survived by her beloved daughter, Patricia O'Brien DiMauro of Middletown; four sons: John O'Brien, Denis O'Brien and his wife Virginia, Phil O'Brien and his wife Dianne, all of Middletown, and Michael O'Brien and his wife Sharon of Webster, MA; twelve grandchildren who she loved dearly: Heather, Denis, Evan, Scott, Michelle, Jennifer, Michael, Reina, Erin, Madison, Jack and Blake. Thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; as well as her best friend, Betty Oliver of Middletown. She was predeceased by a brother, Philip Rogers; and lifelong friends, Helen and Joseph "Knobby" Walsh. Funeral services and burial are private. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Jonah Finn Foundation, www.jonahfinnfoundation.org
. Jonah is Doris' great-grandson. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.