Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
Doris N. Sundmark, 97, of Cromwell, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Pilgrim Manor in Cromwell.Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Henning and Florence (Swenson) Sundmark. Doris was a former resident of New Britain, Kensington and Wethersfield before moving to Cromwell. She was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II, having served as an Aviation Machinists Mate Third Class in the Navy Waves. She was formerly employed at Hartford Electric Light, Connecticut Light and Power, Northeast Utilities and Eversource for 40 years before retiring. Doris loved sports, and enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping, and water sports. She looked forward to her visits at Camp-of-the-Woods.Doris was a lifelong member of Bethany Covenant Church in New Britain and then Berlin. At church, she was a member of the Sanctuary Choir for many years, the Hand Bell Choir, and served as a counselor for Bethany Youth Groups for many years.Doris is survived by her brother, James Sundmark, of SeaTac, WA, and many friends.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 AM at Bethany Covenant Church. Private burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at CVOC, 52 Missionary Rd., Cromwell, CT 06416. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 3, 2019
