Doris (Hrabsky) Pohlod, 94, of Bristol, passed away on July 26th at Ingraham Manor after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Doris was born on February 26, 1926 in Terryville, the youngest of three sisters, to Mary and Theodore "Frank" Hrabsky. Except for the last six years, she lived all her life in Terryville. She was a lifelong communicant of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church in Terryville. She married William Pohlod in 1953 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage, while raising their two children. After retiring, she served as Bill's co-pilot on their long summer road trips visiting nearly all states in the lower 48 and many national parks. In recent years she enjoyed shorter road trips to Harry's Place in Colchester and to Frank Pepe's in New Haven and West Hartford. She would change appointments so she could indulge in burgers and onion rings, or fresh tomato pie and a glass of Peroni. And if there was room for chocolate ice cream afterward, well..... In the late sixties, she saw the light and became a Red Sox fan. The wait was a bit long, but her faith was rewarded in 2004. She rarely watched a game, saying that when she did, they always lost. Doris is survived by her son Michael and his wife Susan of Bristol, and her daughter Karen and her husband Dale Sapp of Greensboro, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews. Over the years she enjoyed dog- and cat-sitting for a multitude of furry four-legged grandkids. She was predeceased by her husband William, her sisters Olga Kondej and Nellie Hrabsky, and her parents. A graveside service will be held 11AM on Thursday at St. Cyril Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45AM. Please follow all CDC guidelines during calling hours and the cemetery service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sts. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church, 34 Fairview Ave. Terryville CT 06786. We would like to thank the staffs of Ingraham Manor and Bristol Home Care and Hospice Agency for the compassionate care they provided to our mom Doris during her stay. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com