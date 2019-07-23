Home

Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
Doris R. Melanson

Doris R. Melanson Obituary
Doris R. Melanson, 90, of Stonington, CT wife of the late Robert J. Melanson, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Westerly Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT she attended local schools and was a graduate of Weaver High School. Doris was the daughter of the late Ludovico and Ellen (Johnson) Rampelli and lived in Stonington for the past thirty-three years. Prior to living in Stonington, she resided in Bloomfield for many years. She was employed at the Fuller Brush Co. in Hartford, she also worked at the former Farm Shop Restaurant. Doris was an avid Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching UCONN Women's Basketball. She is survived by her two children, Doreen Melanson Cooke and Stephen Melanson and his wife, Lori, of Windsor Locks; her three grandchildren, Loren Galvin (Chris) of Somerville, MA., Leigh Maguire (William) of Middletown, RI., and Brynna Cooke; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Piper, Emma and Acen and many nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by her siblings, Robert and William Rampelli, and her best friend and beloved sister, Jean Brisson. Her family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 25th from 5-6 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Following the calling hour, a service will begin at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Hope Health Hospice 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI. 02904.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019
