Doris Evelyn Bergh Ross left this world, aged 98, on June 23, 2019 joining her husband, Norman Ross, and her parents, John S. Bergh, Sr., and Grace Evelyn Schierenbeck Bergh. She leaves behind her children, Richard Ross and Cynthia Field, their spouses, Brenda and Roger, grandchildren, Sarah Herrick and spouse, RJ, Elisabeth Field, and great – granddaughters, Qualia and Isabella. Born in Westchester County, NY, she grew up on Great Ring Farm in Sandy Hook, CT, which left her with a lifelong love of horses and dogs. Doris graduated from Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing in Poughkeepsie, NY. She served in the US Army Nurse Corp in northern India during WW II. The family moved to Essex with the purchase of the Clipper Ship Bookstore in 1962. Doris continued her nursing career with Tri – Town Public Health Association and Middlesex Hospital. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Essex, the Essex Library Association, the Connecticut River Museum, and other community organizations. Known for her sense of humor, Doris will be missed by all. A graveside service with the rendering of Full Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00PM in the River View Cemetery, North Main Street in Essex. Donations in her memory may be made to , 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AK 72202.