Doris (Atkins) Sarra, 90, of Southington passed away on March 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. She was born on August 6, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Charles and Dorothy Atkins. Doris leaves behind her loving husband Edward Sarra; her children Joseph Sarra, Sandy Donia, Linda Harsh, and Bruce Sarra, all of Southington; one sister, Audrey Felice of Bristol; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is predeceased by her sister Dorothy Taricani and her brother Donald Atkins. Funeral services will be private and entrusted to DellaVecchia Funeral Home of Southington. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020