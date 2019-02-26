Doris (Hall) Seelig 92, of Niantic passed away Thursday, February 21 2019 at home.Doris was born Jan.18,1927 in Hamden Ct to Lewis and Viola Hall. Growing up, her family would camp at Hammonasset Beach State Park, where Doris met her future husband,Bill, while they were just young teens. After completing High School, Doris attended the Women's College at the University of North Carolina Greensboro in NC, graduating with a degree in Physical Education. Doris and Bill were married in 1949 and took up residence in West Hartford where she worked as a paraprofessional in the public school system. After raising her children, Doris went to work for Avery Heights Senior Community Center in Hartford where she was an administrative assistant until her retirement in 1992. Through the years Doris was a dedicated member of the Eastern Star and Mother Advisor of West Hartford Order of Rainbow Girls. After retirement she and Bill moved permanently to their summer home in Niantic. Always a huge sports fan, Doris never missed a broadcast of her favorite teams, the UCONN Girls Basketball and the Boston Red Sox.In addition to her husband, Bill Seelig, Doris is survived by her three daughters, Susan Chase, (Bruce)of York SC., Kathryn Leindecker, (Willard) of East Lyme and Beth Nyerick (Partner Ken Swanson) of Torrington. Her grandchildren, Rick, Debi and CJ and Great grandchildren, Sydney, Jackson, Zoe and EmilyThe family wishes to thank the wonderful team of dedicated caregivers that allowed us to keep mom comfortably at home.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of southeast CT, 227 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360 or Niantic Community Church, Pennsylvania Ave Niantic CT 06357Calling hours will be held on Sat March 2 2019 from 1-3pm in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave, Niantic, CT 06357. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3pm in the funeral home. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for photos, tributes, directions and more service information Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary