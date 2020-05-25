Doris (Long) Stearns, 91, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of Herbert "Sonny" Stearns, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Daughter of the late John and Lillian (Eldridge) Long, she was born in Watertown, MA on October 15, 1928. She and Herbert had three dates before he left for the Korean War. To Herbert's delight, Doris was waiting for him when he returned a year and a half later. They married on October 10th, 1954, and the two made Windsor Locks their home for 65 years. Doris had the gift of gab and her home was always filled with wonderful conversations. Doris worked as a payroll clerk for a number of establishments, one of them for the Windsor Locks school system. In her spare time, she was an avid bowler, frequenting the lanes at Villa Rose. In her retired years, she and Herbert traveled to Ireland on their 50th wedding anniversary, and also journeyed to Hawaii, California, Canada, Aruba, and many more places. In addition to her loving husband Herbert, Doris is survived by her brother, Donald and his wife Janet of Lexington, MA; her sister, Patricia Perkins of Tewksbury, MA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward, John, and Richard Long; and her sister, Jean Haney. Due to the current health circumstances, services and burial will be private. Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 25, 2020.