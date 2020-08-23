Doris T. Desjardin, 90, of Loganville, Georgia died peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born September 28, 1929 in Caribou, ME, the 8th of 15 children born to the late George and Annie (Dubay) Caron. Doris was employed by Hasbro Corporation of Longmeadow, MA as a board game assembler for over 30 years. Doris enjoyed Round and Square Dancing, tending to her lawn and flower beds, jigsaw puzzles, collecting dolls and making her famous holiday fudge for family and friends. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. In her final years, her sweet smile was God's gift to all around her. She is survived by her daughter, Dot Desjardin of Loganville, Georgia; son Robert Desjardin and fiancée Stacie Couto of Hamilton, OH; granddaughter Michelle Arcouette and husband Jayson and great-grandsons Tyler and Brenden Arcouette of Enfield, CT; sisters Dorothy Dlubac and Marie Dunleavy; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Renis (Tibby) Desjardin, son John; brothers, Gilman, George, Paul, Aubrey, Donald, Richard, Milton, and Herman Caron; sisters, Laurina Haines, Irene Kaczynski, Corinna Chamberlain and Jeannette Granger. A private graveside service will take place at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Enfield, CT. A celebration of Doris's life will take place spring 2021 for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels. Please visit Doris's Book of Memories at www.leetestevens.com
