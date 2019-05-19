Home

Dorise N. Samples Obituary
Dorise (Cormier) Samples, 90, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Alton Samples, and daughter of the late Edward and Laudia Cormier. She will be forever missed by her 3 children, Eileen (Bill) Dorosz of East Hartford, Deborah (Danny) Verillo of Florida, and Richard (Sharon) Samples of Coventry; two adored grandchildren and several great grandchildren.Calling hours are Friday (May 24) from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher Church, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford. To share a memory of Dorise with her family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019
