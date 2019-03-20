Home

Dorothea Luise Lena O'Hagan

She leaves behind her five children, Evelyn (O'Hagan) Mak (Raymond) of Windsor, CT, David O'Hagan (Pilar Cyr) of Ellington, CT, Diane O'Hagan & husband John Riel of Ellington, CT, Francis J. O'Hagan (Jodi) & children and grandchildren, of Chicopee, MA and Marian O'Hagan of Somers, CT. She was predeceased by her husband John G. O'Hagan. She also leaves behind several grand-children and step-grandchildren, Jessica (Woike) Gonzalez (Stephen) of Sacramento, CA, Eric Mak of New York, NY, Sarah Mak Bilsker (Joshua) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Heather (Teece) Shultz of Dalton, OH (Rob) and children, and Ian O'Hagan of Boston, as well as a great-grandson, Gannon Gonzalez of Sacramento, CA, a brother, Helgo Gessner of Germany, and two sisters-in-law: Evelyn O'Hagan of Avon, CT and Frances Peterson of Unionville, CT, and many cousins, nieces and nephews here and in Germany and Ireland. She was predeceased by her sister Hildegarde Nast and her sister-in-law Sheila Jadovich. Dorothea was born in Gotha, East Germany and had lived in Enfield for over 60 years. She was employed as a Nursing Assistant for many years at Kimberly Hall in Windsor, and later at Parkway Pavilion in Enfield, CT. She also attended St. John's school of business. She was loved and well cared for by family and staff at East Village Place, which became her second home when she was no longer able to safely function in her own home. We would also like to thank the compassionate hospice workers from Baystate Medical, especially Maria, for caring so selflessly for our mother. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that contributions be made to the CT Chapter of the , 200 Executive Blvd., 4B Southington, CT 06489-1058, Calling hours will be on Friday, March 22, from 4 – 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, CT. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 9;30 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Martha Church. Enfield for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will then follow in the Hazardville Cemetery in Enfield. www.brownememorialchapels.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2019
